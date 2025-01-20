Lobbying Update: $80,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to recycling policy and agriculture.

KDP Insider Trading Activity

KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB sold 69,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,252,850,000

KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 412 institutional investors add shares of KDP stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

