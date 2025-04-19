Lobbying Update: $80,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to patient access Issues related to patents Legislation related to competition and intellectual property issues Drug pricing

Issues related to corporate and international tax Research and development costs

Issues related to civil justice reform, including third party litigation funding reform"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

JNJ Insider Trading Activity

JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,523 institutional investors add shares of JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,050 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JNJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ forecast page.

JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $162.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $166.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.