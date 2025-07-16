Lobbying Update: $80,000 of INTERDIGITAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of INTERDIGITAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislation relating to the impact of patent reform on IP protections. Issues relating to patent reform. Issues relating to trade. Issues relating to 5G and 6G development."

IDCC Insider Trading Activity

IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $20,832,391 .

. RICHARD BREZSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,530 shares for an estimated $6,757,299 .

. STEWART D HUTCHESON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,398 shares for an estimated $1,797,393 .

. EEVA K. HAKORANTA (Chief Licensing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,150 shares for an estimated $1,121,107 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $779,666 .

. JEAN F RANKIN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,285 shares for an estimated $734,622 .

. JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,247 shares for an estimated $496,528 .

. JOHN D. JR. MARKLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,384 shares for an estimated $306,293 .

. SAMIR ARMALY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 779 shares for an estimated $176,456 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $156,676 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $117,632.

IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

