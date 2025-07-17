Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support for federal programs focused on grid reliability, resilience, efficiency and infrastructure modernization; support for technical assistance partnerships.

ICFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.

on 02/20, 02/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.

ICFI Insider Trading Activity

ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $436,241 .

. RANDALL MEHL has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $168,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,850 shares for an estimated $154,025 and 0 sales.

ICFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ICFI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICFI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

ICFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICFI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ICFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research set a target price of $102.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $90.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 04/14/2025

