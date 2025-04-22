Lobbying Update: $80,000 of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General education: corporate responsibility, SBA program mission support, tariff policy impacts, affordable housing, preventing illicit finance protections, importance of the FRB Vice Chair of Supervision position, preventing consumer fraud, economic and community development, support for CDFIs and MDI, and SBIC programs and funding. S. 394, Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stable Coins Act of 2025, all provisions H.R. 2392, Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy Act of 2025, all provisions Credit Card Competition Act of 2023, all provisions S.J. Resolution 18/H.J Resolution 59, all provisions S. 381, 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, all provisions H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations And Extensions Act of 2025, all provisions H.R. 976, The 1071 Repeal to Protect Small Business Lending Act, all provisions S. 875, FIRM Act, all provisions"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HBAN Insider Trading Activity

HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,688 shares for an estimated $1,518,911 .

. ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,095 shares for an estimated $705,327 .

. HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 6,455 shares for an estimated $99,600

BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,709 shares for an estimated $88,969 .

. DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.