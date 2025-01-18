Lobbying Update: $80,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Financing for energy projects US nuclear fuel supply chain issues Build relationship with the administration for climate policies and programs
Issues related to domestic semiconductor investments EV Vehicles
General issues affecting the aerospace industry, both defense and commercial
Monitoring potential changes to international minimal global tax
Issues related to access and trade of manufactured products Issues related to US export restrictions and sanctions H.R. 9563 Protecting Americans from Russian Litigation Act of 2024
H.R.2471 - Consolidated Appropriations Act FY 25 NDAA FY 25 issues related to national security technologies"
HON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
HON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,112 institutional investors add shares of HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,048 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,837,496 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $999,958,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,881,081 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $595,548,253
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,376,479 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $284,531,974
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,150,387 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,796,496
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,133,956 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $234,400,044
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 844,796 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,830,968
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 750,315 shares (+241.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,097,613
