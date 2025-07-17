Lobbying Update: $80,000 of GENEDX LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of GENEDX LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act - Issues realted to pediatric screening and testing. Issues related to access and affordability for pediatric genetic tests.
WGS Insider Trading Activity
WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 91,790 shares for an estimated $8,047,551.
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,500 shares for an estimated $2,982,103.
WGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of WGS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,391,459 shares (+594.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,799,566
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 518,993 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,964,615
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 503,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,613,113
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 446,965 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,585,455
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 423,050 shares (+3054.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,467,423
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 284,855 shares (+202.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,228,183
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 269,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,877,301
WGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
WGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 07/09/2025
- Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 06/30/2025
- Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025
- Dan Brennan from TD Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 05/01/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 05/01/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 02/19/2025
