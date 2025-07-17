Lobbying Update: $80,000 of GENEDX LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of GENEDX LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act - Issues realted to pediatric screening and testing. Issues related to access and affordability for pediatric genetic tests.

WGS Insider Trading Activity

WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 91,790 shares for an estimated $8,047,551 .

. KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,500 shares for an estimated $2,982,103.

WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of WGS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

WGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $115.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Dan Brennan from TD Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 02/19/2025

