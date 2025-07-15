Lobbying Update: $80,000 of FIRST SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of FIRST SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Renewable Energy Policy. Domestic Manufacturing."

FSLR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FSLR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE DAVE MIN sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

FSLR Insider Trading Activity

FSLR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R WIDMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,780 shares for an estimated $3,471,438 .

. MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,315 shares for an estimated $1,582,896 .

. ALEXANDER R. BRADLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,784 shares for an estimated $1,451,223 .

. KUNTAL KUMAR VERMA (Chief Manufacturing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 8,801 shares for an estimated $1,195,131 .

. PATRICK JAMES BUEHLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,846 shares for an estimated $616,887 .

. MICHAEL KORALEWSKI (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,412 shares for an estimated $528,387 .

. JASON E. DYMBORT (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 683 shares for an estimated $91,098 .

. CAROLINE STOCKDALE (Chief People and Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 568 shares for an estimated $75,790 .

. GEORGES ANTOUN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 376 shares for an estimated $50,173 .

. NATHAN B. THEURER (VP - Global Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66 shares for an estimated $8,803.

FSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of FSLR stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FSLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSLR in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

FSLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSLR recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $FSLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $219.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $194.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $278.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $255.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Steve Fleishman from Wolfe Research set a target price of $221.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $202.0 on 05/01/2025

