Lobbying Update: $80,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Changes in federal tax legislation; Reconciliation bill;

Monitoring of international trade issues; Executive orders impacting trade;"

FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 04/03, 11/07 and 0 sales.

FDX Insider Trading Activity

FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929

FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 658 institutional investors add shares of FDX stock to their portfolio, and 771 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 03/21/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

FDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $354.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $221.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $337.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $320.0 on 12/20/2024

