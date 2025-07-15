Lobbying Update: $80,000 of FALCON COPPER CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of FALCON COPPER CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

ALC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

ALC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of ALC stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

ALC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ALC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $110.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Brett Fishbin from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $120.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $108.0 on 02/27/2025

