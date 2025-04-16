Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to artificial intelligence; Issues related to energy cyber; Issues related to the implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (PL 117-103) regarding Division Y - Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA).

Issues related to federal permitting reform; Issues related to electricity transmission; Issues related to the implementation of the ADVANCE Act (PL 118-67); Issues related to NRC nominations.

Issues related to the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 (PL 118-159)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ETR Insider Trading Activity

ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839

KIMBERLY COOK-NELSON (EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer) sold 25,557 shares for an estimated $3,802,114

PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491

PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978

JASON CHAPMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,634 shares for an estimated $1,388,553 .

. ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464

DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $716,247 .

. HALEY FISACKERLY sold 4,134 shares for an estimated $616,090

ELIECER VIAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,536 shares for an estimated $321,778.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of ETR stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ETR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ETR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.