Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, including the Investment Tax Credit authorized under Section 107 of the Act; One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act.
Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act."
DD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
DD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 553 institutional investors add shares of DD stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,234,662 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,884,558
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,712,394 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,881,583
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,277,574 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,409,226
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 998,154 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,542,140
- UBS GROUP AG added 989,121 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,867,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 959,649 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,666,587
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 926,385 shares (+678.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,182,431
DD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
DD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/21/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 04/24/2025
