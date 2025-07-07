Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, including the Investment Tax Credit authorized under Section 107 of the Act; One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act."

DD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

DD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 553 institutional investors add shares of DD stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

DD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 04/24/2025

