Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DUKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DUKE ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Climate change policies Air quality standards 111 Rule Coal combustion residuals
Nuclear power regulation Cybersecurity Power grid security Nuclear fuel supply security
Permitting reform
Tax impact on PTC and ITC investments"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
DUK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
DUK Insider Trading Activity
DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866
- KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719
- LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,870 shares for an estimated $542,968.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DUK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,081 institutional investors add shares of DUK stock to their portfolio, and 901 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 10,192,503 shares (+17880.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,243,179,590
- FMR LLC added 2,670,364 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,704,297
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 2,300,948 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,646,627
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,877,010 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,938,909
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,676,061 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,429,160
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,644,994 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $194,109,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,580,452 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,767,730
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
DUK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for DUK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DUK forecast page.
DUK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DUK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $122.0 on 07/01/2025
- Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 06/25/2025
- Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $124.0 on 06/18/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $131.0 on 05/07/2025
- Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.