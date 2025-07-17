Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DOCUSIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DOCUSIGN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Government Modernization, Digital Transformation, Privacy and AI"

DOCU Insider Trading Activity

DOCU insiders have traded $DOCU stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN C. THYGESEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $6,376,330 .

. BLAKE JEFFREY GRAYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 58,468 shares for an estimated $4,644,044 .

. ROBERT CHATWANI (President General Mgr, Growth) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 38,581 shares for an estimated $3,017,422 .

. JAMES P SHAUGHNESSY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,189,662 .

. TERESA BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,068 shares for an estimated $86,390.

DOCU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of DOCU stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOCU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCU in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

DOCU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCU recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DOCU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $110.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Mark Murphy from JP Morgan set a target price of $77.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 William Power from Baird set a target price of $85.0 on 06/06/2025

