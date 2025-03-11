Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Expansion of oil and gas opportunities; EPAs final rule entitled, Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems: Procedures for Facilitating Compliance, Including Netting and Exemptions"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
FANG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FANG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/15, 09/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
FANG Insider Trading Activity
FANG insiders have traded $FANG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FANG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNDAL GRETH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,212,830 shares for an estimated $2,313,665,629.
- STEVEN E WEST purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $975,960
- HOF MATTHEW KAES VAN'T (President & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $653,928
- TRAVIS D. STICE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $517,536
- ROBERT K REEVES purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $509,760
- FRANK D. TSURU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $313,019
- MARK LAWRENCE PLAUMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,390 shares for an estimated $251,590.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FANG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of FANG stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 3,894,585 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,049,860
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,653,864 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,782,539
- FMR LLC removed 2,147,621 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,844,748
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,389,500 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,641,785
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,356,801 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,284,707
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,130,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,192,940
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,078,946 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,763,723
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.