Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tariffs Medicare Advantage Healthcare Reform Fluoridation in water supply"

XRAY Insider Trading Activity

XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY T LUCIER purchased 15,142 shares for an estimated $249,994

XRAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XRAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XRAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

XRAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XRAY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XRAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Jeffrey Johnson from Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.