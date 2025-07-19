Lobbying Update: $80,000 of DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tariffs Medicare Advantage Healthcare Reform Fluoridation in water supply"
XRAY Insider Trading Activity
XRAY insiders have traded $XRAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY T LUCIER purchased 15,142 shares for an estimated $249,994
XRAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of XRAY stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 4,558,622 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,105,812
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,503,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,283,649
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,453,662 shares (+119.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,597,710
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,639,277 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,430,798
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,177,981 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,539,036
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,172,343 shares (+827.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,454,804
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,412,517 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,103,003
XRAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XRAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
XRAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XRAY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XRAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 03/13/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/28/2025
- Jeffrey Johnson from Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025
- David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $23.0 on 02/28/2025
