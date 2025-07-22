Lobbying Update: $80,000 of CONAGRA BRANDS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of CONAGRA BRANDS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to FDA's Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) regulations; Issues related to state food additive bans and labeling laws; Issues related to the labeling of plant-based foods; Issues related to recyclability labeling; Issues related to purchasing restrictions within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Issues stemming from Executive Order Establishing the Presidents Make America Healthy Again Commission.

Tariff issues related to Executive Orders 14226, 14227, 14257, 14259, 14266"

CAG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

CAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 387 institutional investors add shares of CAG stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

CAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/12/2025

