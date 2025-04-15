Lobbying Update: $80,000 of COINBASE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of COINBASE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tax treatment of digital assets.
Legislation and regulation affecting storage and trading of digital assets.
COIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
COIN Insider Trading Activity
COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 358 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 358 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 90 sales selling 1,590,000 shares for an estimated $476,327,769.
- EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 360,480 shares for an estimated $113,813,199.
- FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980.
- LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,624 shares for an estimated $18,666,841.
- ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 56,876 shares for an estimated $15,192,916.
- FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948.
- PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,446,337.
- JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.
- GOKUL RAJARAM sold 400 shares for an estimated $81,776
COIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of COIN stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,470,318 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $861,679,959
- A16Z PERENNIAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,640,962 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,450,864
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 1,407,476 shares (+4604.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,476,290
- SOZO VENTURES GP II, L.P. removed 1,085,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,415,432
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,073,957 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,663,523
- FMR LLC added 1,023,617 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,164,101
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,012,652 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,441,491
COIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025
- Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- CLSA issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024
COIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $290.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $290.0 on 10/31/2024
- Mike Colonnese from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $295.0 on 10/29/2024
- Hal Goetsch from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $185.0 on 10/23/2024
