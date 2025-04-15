Lobbying Update: $80,000 of CELANESE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of CELANESE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Chemical regulation.

Tax Reform 2025"

CE Insider Trading Activity

CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118

MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) purchased 2,353 shares for an estimated $128,109

GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280

CE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of CE stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/11/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

CE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 11/06/2024

