Stocks
CSIQ

Lobbying Update: $80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 17, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Solar trade and policy issues.
Solar trade and policy issues."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CSIQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of CSIQ stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CSIQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSIQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CSIQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSIQ forecast page.

CSIQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSIQ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSIQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 04/17/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.