Lobbying Update: $80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Solar trade and policy issues.
CSIQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of CSIQ stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,509,824 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,359,977
- IVYROCK ASSET MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 1,219,200 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,546,080
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 853,166 shares (+3197.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,379,885
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 704,601 shares (+218.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,094,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 648,703 shares (+7585.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,611,280
- GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. added 420,000 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,633,000
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 329,788 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,852,666
CSIQ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSIQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/16/2025
CSIQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSIQ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSIQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/16/2025
- Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 05/16/2025
- Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 04/17/2025
