Lobbying Update: $80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of CANADIAN SOLAR INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Solar trade and policy issues.

CSIQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of CSIQ stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSIQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSIQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/16/2025

CSIQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSIQ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSIQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $15.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $8.0 on 04/17/2025

