Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to renewable fuel standard.
Biofuels: Activities relating to the tax credit provisions for biofuels.
Issues related to tariffs"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of BG stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,843,831 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $765,456,298
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,934,656 shares (+13459.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,198,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,015,937 shares (+204.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,999,261
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 991,607 shares (+443.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,107,360
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 961,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,797,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 862,187 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,043,661
- INVESCO LTD. added 713,561 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,486,503
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.