Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues related to innovation, technology, privacy, and artificial intelligence; monitor legislative and regulatory issues affecting the semiconductor industry.

Monitor issues regarding wireless technology; educate policymakers about the semiconductor industry, including implementation of P.L.117-167, the CHIPS and Science Act.

Monitor tax changes; educate lawmakers on changes related to P.L. 117-169; educate members on the impact of cross-border tax issues.

Educate policymakers regarding competition issues related to artificial intelligence."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/12, 08/27 and 0 sales.

on 12/12, 08/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 10/03, 09/12, 09/11, 09/09.

on 10/03, 09/12, 09/11, 09/09. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AVGO Insider Trading Activity

AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,742 institutional investors add shares of AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.