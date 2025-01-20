Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BROADCOM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor issues related to innovation, technology, privacy, and artificial intelligence; monitor legislative and regulatory issues affecting the semiconductor industry.
Monitor issues regarding wireless technology; educate policymakers about the semiconductor industry, including implementation of P.L.117-167, the CHIPS and Science Act.
Monitor tax changes; educate lawmakers on changes related to P.L. 117-169; educate members on the impact of cross-border tax issues.
Educate policymakers regarding competition issues related to artificial intelligence."
AVGO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/12, 08/27 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 10/03, 09/12, 09/11, 09/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
AVGO Insider Trading Activity
AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 295,000 shares for an estimated $53,523,140.
- CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,150 shares for an estimated $16,413,752.
- MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 78,248 shares for an estimated $15,293,226.
- CHECK KIAN LOW sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $11,296,800
- DIANE M BRYANT sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,200
- KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 12,570 shares for an estimated $2,886,323
- HARRY L. YOU sold 6,540 shares for an estimated $1,569,626
- EDDY W HARTENSTEIN sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $918,548
- GAYLA J DELLY sold 750 shares for an estimated $130,897
AVGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,742 institutional investors add shares of AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 49,452,774 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,530,603,515
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 28,945,885 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,993,165,162
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 20,353,749 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,511,021,702
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 17,741,359 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,060,384,427
- FMR LLC added 16,378,708 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,825,327,130
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,210,776 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,451,358,860
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,760,947 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,201,263,357
