Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Trade issues involving energy regulation."
BRK.B Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRK.B stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRK.B stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 04/04, 01/08, 11/25, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/13 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 01/15, 01/13.
- SENATOR JERRY MORAN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
BRK.B Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,838 institutional investors add shares of BRK.B stock to their portfolio, and 1,674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 8,709,984 shares (+48599.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,948,061,547
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 4,477,053 shares (+28501.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,029,358,583
- NORGES BANK removed 3,871,879 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,755,045,313
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,625,027 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,398,036,879
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,225,339 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,008,701,661
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,596,625 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,718,180
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,548,642 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $701,968,445
