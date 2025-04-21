Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade issues involving energy regulation."

BRK.B Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRK.B stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRK.B stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BRK.B Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,838 institutional investors add shares of BRK.B stock to their portfolio, and 1,674 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

