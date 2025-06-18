Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BALL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BALL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 8998: Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act,2025, provisions related to recycling.

General discussions about aluminum can recycling, deposit return system, extended producer responsibility, circularity, recycling infrastructure, access to recycling, sustainability, and aluminum/industrial decarbonization. H.R. 6159 and S. 1189: Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act; all provisions.

Impact of aluminum tariffs on beverage can manufacturing."

BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 03/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of BALL stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BALL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BALL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

BALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025

