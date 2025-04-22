Lobbying Update: $80,000 of BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (H.R.2617 - P.L. 117-328). Issues related to Chemical Looping Processes. Issues related to Department of Energy funding deployment. H.R.4366 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (P.L. 118-42). Fiscal Year 2025Appropriations. Issues related to chemical looping provisions for Fiscal Year 2026 government funding legislation. Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water Appropriations language. Issues related to implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act P.L. 117-169. Issues related to the implementation of Department of Energy funding programs and awards.

Issues related to energy infrastructure, carbon capture technologies, and clean energy standards. Issues related to hydrogen. Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169). Implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (H.R.2617 - P.L. 117-328). Issues related to Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations. Issues related to Department of Energy funding deployment. H.R.4366 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024(P.L. 118-42). Implementation of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (P.L 117-58). Issues related to chemical looping provisions for Fiscal Year 2026 government funding legislation."

BW Insider Trading Activity

BW insiders have traded $BW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS JR SALAMONE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 98,941 shares for an estimated $188,977

BW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of BW stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

