Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of H.R.5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and potential reforms involving the treatment of orphan drugs. H.R.946 - ORPHAN Cures Act.

Issues related to insurance coverage of specialty treatments."

AZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

AZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of AZN stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

