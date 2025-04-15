Stocks
AZN

Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ASTRAZENECA lobbying was just disclosed

April 15, 2025 — 07:10 pm EDT

$80,000 of ASTRAZENECA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"federal budget issues
Medicare and Medicaid drug and coverage issues
IRA, 340B, orphan drug issues, oncology, transparency"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of AZN stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 15,722,197 shares (+189.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,030,118,347
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,111,652 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,435,439
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 4,476,178 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,279,182
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 4,300,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,762,273
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,876,961 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,018,484
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,774,365 shares (+841.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,296,394
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,670,719 shares (+9985.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,505,508

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZN forecast page.


