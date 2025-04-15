Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ASTRAZENECA lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ASTRAZENECA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"federal budget issues

Medicare and Medicaid drug and coverage issues

IRA, 340B, orphan drug issues, oncology, transparency"

AZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of AZN stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

