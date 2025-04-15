Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues involving business development companies (BDCs) HR2225 - Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ARCC Insider Trading Activity

ARCC insiders have traded $ARCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN TORRE BATES purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $136,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of ARCC stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.