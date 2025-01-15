Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ANALOG DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ANALOG DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act."

ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

ADI Insider Trading Activity

ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY M BRYANT (EVP & Pres. Global Bus. Units) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $18,068,300 .

. VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $13,408,900 .

. EDWARD H. FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,495 shares for an estimated $346,750.

ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of ADI stock to their portfolio, and 742 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

