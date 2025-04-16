Lobbying Update: $80,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of TCJA and potential future tax bills, including tax policy affecting real estate investment trusts and general business tax issues

Telecommunications issues, both domestic and international Broadband/wireless access and deployment issues related to towers"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMT Insider Trading Activity

AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370 .

. PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963

SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 709 institutional investors add shares of AMT stock to their portfolio, and 971 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT forecast page.

AMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinbure from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.