Lobbying Update: $80,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DOE 90/10 rule; issues relating to veteran students' housing allowance."

APEI Insider Trading Activity

APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS BECKETT (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $81,659

CRAIG S MACGIBBON (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,487 shares for an estimated $74,083

JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.

APEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of APEI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APEI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APEI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.