Lobbying Update: $80,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"DOE 90/10 rule; issues relating to veteran students' housing allowance."
APEI Insider Trading Activity
APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS BECKETT (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $81,659
- CRAIG S MACGIBBON (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,487 shares for an estimated $74,083
- JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.
APEI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of APEI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 223,447 shares (+379.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,819,751
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 219,881 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,742,833
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 185,920 shares (+649.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,010,294
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 141,817 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,058,992
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 106,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,286,592
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,157,000
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 83,703 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,868,250
APEI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APEI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
