Lobbying Update: $80,000 of AMAZON.COM lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of AMAZON.COM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Legislative and regulatory issues related to corporate tax, energy, and international tax, including H.R. 1, 2025 Budget Reconciliation Bill.
Digital trade and general trade policies."
AMZN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $1,600,000 on 06/30, 06/25, 06/09, 06/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/23, 04/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/16, 02/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $500,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/08, 04/24, 02/26 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/20 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $130,000 on 02/26 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
AMZN Insider Trading Activity
AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,233,195 shares for an estimated $3,190,035,927.
- DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022.
- DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805.
- ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325.
- MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082.
- BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174.
- SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235.
- KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680
AMZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,779 institutional investors add shares of AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 132,616,953 shares (+542733.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $29,094,833,318
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 57,137,962 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,871,068,650
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 30,063,218 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $6,595,569,397
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 23,782,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,524,858,450
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,347,225 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,300,483,028
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,821,685 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,819,973,788
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,580,834 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,629,476
AMZN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 36 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
AMZN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 39 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 07/16/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $255.0 on 07/11/2025
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $250.0 on 07/11/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 07/10/2025
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $235.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $238.0 on 07/08/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
