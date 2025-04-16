Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ALTICE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ALTICE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to broadband deployment, affordability, programming agreements, and marketplace dynamics.

Issues related to corporate taxation, including 163J."

ATUS Insider Trading Activity

ATUS insiders have traded $ATUS stock on the open market 126 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 126 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALT S.A.R.L. NEXT has made 0 purchases and 126 sales selling 33,819,573 shares for an estimated $828,579,538.

ATUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of ATUS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

