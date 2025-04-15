Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.
LNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of LNT stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,141,895 shares (+9113.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,951,670
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,164,573 shares (+207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,012,847
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,778,169 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,160,914
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,494,721 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,397,799
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,099,821 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,043,413
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,098,043 shares (+6869.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,659,067
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 932,526 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,149,587
