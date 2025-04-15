Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.

Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.

Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.

Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition.

Lobbying related to the utility and power sectors role in the clean energy transition."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of LNT stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.