Lobbying Update: $80,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$80,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to export promotion; de minimis exemption; tariffs.

Issues related to consumer product safety and e-commerce best practices.

Issues related to e-commerce."

BABA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 01/31, 10/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

BABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of BABA stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BABA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/22/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/18/2024

