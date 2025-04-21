Lobbying Update: $7,990,000 of META PLATFORMS INC. AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed

$7,990,000 of META PLATFORMS INC. AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education regarding internet security policy and internet privacy issues, federal privacy legislation, and freedom of expression on the internet, including connectivity, spectrum and access issues, local media issues

Issues related to Digital Services Taxes (DSTs); Discussions regarding corporate tax issues and international tax policy

Discussions regarding free trade agreements; Data localization and cross-border trade flows; Trade promotion authority and digital trade; Commerce export regulations - emerging technology; EU/US data flow; China; Intermediary liability; US-India trade negotiations; Export controls

Discussions regarding cybersecurity, data security, encryption, platform integrity, election integrity, content policy, and terrorism; Issues related to voter suppression/interference, political ads and misinformation policies

Issues and discussions related to technology and the Internet including privacy, security, competition, research, trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy issues; online advertising, content and platform transparency efforts; technology and engineering; protecting children, bullying prevention and online safety; youth safety and federal parental approval; human trafficking issues; data portability and interoperability; data breach; connectivity and network usage issues; platform integrity and cybersecurity; storage and access to electronic communications and encryption; manipulated media; continued conversations on Artificial Intelligence; Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act; youth restrictions on social media; issues related to online platform content in the EU; Congressional Review Act and other activity related to the CFPBs rulemaking on payment system plans and nonbank larger participants"; Stop CSAM Act; EARN It Act; S. 146, TAKE IT DOWN Act

Issues related to infrastructure and subsea cable systems in the US and globally

Issues related to Meta's Community Standards; Update on civil rights issues related to advertising practices; Issues related to human rights

Issues related to encryption; Issues related to EU/US data flow; India, Turkey, Bangladesh and other data localization issues; Issues related to intermediary liability both civil and criminal

Discussions regarding temporary high-tech worker visas and employment based permanent residency

Issues related to renewable energy policy"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

META Insider Trading Activity

META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1343 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1343 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1222 sales selling 1,685,935 shares for an estimated $1,092,297,985 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,148 shares for an estimated $21,787,268 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 22,762 shares for an estimated $13,951,145 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 21,058 shares for an estimated $13,244,529 .

. NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649 .

. AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,206 institutional investors add shares of META stock to their portfolio, and 1,612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

META Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for META, check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.

META Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $700.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $675.0 on 11/25/2024

on 11/25/2024 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $583.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.