Lobbying Update: $7,990,000 of META PLATFORMS INC. AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed

$7,990,000 of META PLATFORMS INC. AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Education regarding internet security policy and internet privacy issues, federal privacy legislation, and freedom of expression on the internet, including connectivity, spectrum and access issues, local media issues
Issues related to Digital Services Taxes (DSTs); Discussions regarding corporate tax issues and international tax policy
Discussions regarding free trade agreements; Data localization and cross-border trade flows; Trade promotion authority and digital trade; Commerce export regulations - emerging technology; EU/US data flow; China; Intermediary liability; US-India trade negotiations; Export controls
Discussions regarding cybersecurity, data security, encryption, platform integrity, election integrity, content policy, and terrorism; Issues related to voter suppression/interference, political ads and misinformation policies
Issues and discussions related to technology and the Internet including privacy, security, competition, research, trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy issues; online advertising, content and platform transparency efforts; technology and engineering; protecting children, bullying prevention and online safety; youth safety and federal parental approval; human trafficking issues; data portability and interoperability; data breach; connectivity and network usage issues; platform integrity and cybersecurity; storage and access to electronic communications and encryption; manipulated media; continued conversations on Artificial Intelligence; Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act; youth restrictions on social media; issues related to online platform content in the EU; Congressional Review Act and other activity related to the CFPBs rulemaking on payment system plans and nonbank larger participants"; Stop CSAM Act; EARN It Act; S. 146, TAKE IT DOWN Act
Issues related to infrastructure and subsea cable systems in the US and globally
Issues related to Meta's Community Standards; Update on civil rights issues related to advertising practices; Issues related to human rights
Issues related to encryption; Issues related to EU/US data flow; India, Turkey, Bangladesh and other data localization issues; Issues related to intermediary liability both civil and criminal
Discussions regarding temporary high-tech worker visas and employment based permanent residency
Issues related to renewable energy policy"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
META Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $META stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 03/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 03/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/20, 01/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 02/12, 01/21, 12/24, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 12/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
META Insider Trading Activity
META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1343 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1343 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1222 sales selling 1,685,935 shares for an estimated $1,092,297,985.
- CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564.
- SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,148 shares for an estimated $21,787,268.
- ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665.
- JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 22,762 shares for an estimated $13,951,145.
- JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 21,058 shares for an estimated $13,244,529.
- NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970.
- PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649.
- AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
META Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,206 institutional investors add shares of META stock to their portfolio, and 1,612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 6,240,810 shares (+78471.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,654,056,663
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,882,116 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,273,017,739
- NORGES BANK added 3,610,287 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,113,859,141
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,787,832 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,303,514
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,699,264 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,580,446,064
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,543,790 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,489,414,482
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,225,186 shares (+712.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,282,508,202
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
META Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/30/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for META, check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.
META Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $700.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $675.0 on 11/25/2024
- Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $583.0 on 10/31/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.