Lobbying Update: $790,000 of PRIMERICA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$790,000 of PRIMERICA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"RIN 1235-AA43, Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, Final Rule on Employee or Independent Contractor Classification Under the FairLabor Standards Act; H.R.20/S.567, Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2023.

Federal Trade Commission File Number R111003, Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Earnings Claims; RIN 3084-AB04, Federal TradeCommission Regulatory Review and Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Business Opportunity Rule

P.L. 117-328, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, Division T, SECURE 2.0 Act of 2023; RIN 1210-AC02, Department of Labor, EmployeeBenefits Security Administration, Final Rule, Retirement Security Rule: Definition of an Investment Advice Fiduciary; ZRIN 1210-ZA32,Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendment to Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02; ZRIN 1210-ZA33, Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendment to Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-24; ZRIN 1210-ZA34, Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Final Amendments to Prohibited Transaction Exemptions 75-1, 77-4, 80-83,83-1, and 86-128.

RIN 3235-AM87, Securities and Exchange Commission, Final Rule on The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures forInvestors; RIN 3235-AN00, Securities and Exchange Commission,Proposed Rule, Conflicts of Interest Associated with the Use of Predictive Data Analytics by Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers.

H.R. 2547/S.__, Secure Family Futures Act of 2025; Business State and Local Tax Deductions related to budget reconcilition and comprehensive tax legislation.

S.__/H.R.__, Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025."

PRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

PRI Insider Trading Activity

PRI insiders have traded $PRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN J. WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,749,033 .

. PETER W. SCHNEIDER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,021,556 .

. NICHOLAS ADAM JENDUSA (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 234 shares for an estimated $65,554

PRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of PRI stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

