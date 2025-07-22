Lobbying Update: $770,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$770,000 of MCDONALD'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to nutrition and food safety.
Issues related to corporate, individual, and international tax reform. Issues related to OECD tax proposals.
Issues related to franchisees. Issues related to workforce. Issues related to the National Labor Relations Act/National Labor Relations Board.
Advocacy around McDonald's Education program. Issues related to workforce access to education. Issues related to policy developments in labor and Franchising.
Issues related to food quality. Issues related to pricing. Issues related to ingredients. Monitor the Farm Bill reauthorization process. Monitor discussion of conservation programs. Monitor labor, animal health, and other supply chain-related issues within animal agriculture.
Tariff issues affecting supply chain.
Issues related to data security and privacy."
MCD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $50,000 on 06/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 06/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 06/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
MCD Insider Trading Activity
MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - President, IOM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,459 shares for an estimated $5,146,757.
- JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667.
- CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525
- JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,995 shares for an estimated $1,524,078.
- EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,262,432.
- MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,099 shares for an estimated $334,871
- TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270
MCD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,478 institutional investors add shares of MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GALLAGHER FIDUCIARY ADVISORS, LLC added 4,834,873 shares (+112360.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,510,269,279
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,783,479 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,494,215,335
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,483,422 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,017,751,405
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,164,666 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,176,718
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,071,046 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,932,639
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,911,861 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,208,020
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,799,765 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $562,192,593
MCD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 06/10/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025
MCD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $322.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $326.0 on 07/14/2025
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $345.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $356.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $365.0 on 07/09/2025
- Eric Gonzalez from Keybanc set a target price of $325.0 on 06/30/2025
- Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $260.0 on 06/10/2025
