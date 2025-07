Lobbying Update: $760,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$760,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"PFAS issues, generally. H.R. 1512 (117th Congress), CLEAN Future Act. H.R. 6805 (118th Congress), PFAS Action Act of 2023.

Issues related to defense, including critical materials for defense. Issues related to renewable energy generation and environmental remediation, generally. Implementation of (P.L. 118-31), the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Issues regarding developing domestic sources of critical minerals.

Implementation of (P.L. 117-167), the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, Sec. 48D.

Issues related to data centers, cooling technologies, and Artificial Intelligence generally.

PFAS issues, generally. Hydrofluorocarbon phasedown issues, generally. Semiconductor supply chain issues, generally. H.R. 6805, PFAS Action of 2023. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works draft PFAS legislation. Implementation of (P. L. 114-182) the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, sections 5 and 6. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works draft TSCA reauthorization

Rail regulatory reform issues, generally. Water resources development issues, generally. General transportation issues related to rail and water infrastructure. Implementation of (P.L. 117-58) Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

General trade issues related to fluorochemicals, including trade barriers and import policies. Hydrofluorocarbon antidumping concerns, generally. (Executive Orders: 14256, 14257, 14232, 14231, 14228, 14226, 14227, 14220, 14197, 14198, 14194, 14193, 14195) Tariff implementation, generally.

Implementation of (P.L. 115-97) the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, discussion of reinstatement of superfund taxes. Implementation of (P.L. 117-169) the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Sections 45X and 45V. H.R. 1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

CC Insider Trading Activity

CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAMIAN GUMPEL (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 21,222 shares for an estimated $201,376 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANE HOSTETTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,450 shares for an estimated $50,196

CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of CC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

CC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

