Lobbying Update: $750,000 of SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$750,000 of SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the regulation of long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics, including Medicare payment issues.

SEM Insider Trading Activity

SEM insiders have traded $SEM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A ORTENZIO (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 3,804,805 shares for an estimated $74,383,937

MARILYN B TAVENNER sold 32,000 shares for an estimated $674,880

ROBERT G. JR BREIGHNER (VICE PRESIDENT, COMPLIANCE) sold 4,989 shares for an estimated $99,530

SEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of SEM stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

