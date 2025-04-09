Lobbying Update: $75,000 of TECK RESOURCES LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$75,000 of TECK RESOURCES LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Any U.S. energy or trade legislation or Executive Orders impacting import of natural resources from Canada to U.S."
TECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of TECK stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,713,865 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,522,948
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,567,485 shares (+119.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,590,167
- FIL LTD removed 3,202,533 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,798,662
- SWEDBANK AB added 2,563,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,878,390
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,027,539 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,176,155
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,648,621 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,818,609
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,609,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,243,410
