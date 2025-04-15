Lobbying Update: $75,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$75,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to regulation of prescription drugs and biologics"

GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GILD Insider Trading Activity

GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 562,430 shares for an estimated $54,626,531 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400

GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 800 institutional investors add shares of GILD stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GILD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $94.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $96.0 on 10/21/2024

