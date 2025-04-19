Lobbying Update: $740,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$740,000 of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Federal cybersecurity policies; Policies enabling expansion of data center connectivity to facilitate artificial intelligence capabilities. Implementation of the FCC Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Program. Proposals to reform the federal Universal Service Fund. Policies to streamline federal and state permitting and rights of way for broadband and connectivity infrastructure. Reform of FCC policies on discontinuance of voice service.
Issues related to IRC sections 11, 951A, 163(j), 168(k), 174 and 41. (H.R. 7024 and H.R. 2673), including the budget resolution and budget reconciliation process."
LUMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 11,939,432 shares (+26437.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,398,383
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,000,597 shares (+490.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,483,170
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 7,717,596 shares (+368.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,980,434
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,474,123 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,687,593
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,714,620 shares (+164.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,344,632
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 5,049,709 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,813,954
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,614,340 shares (+408.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,502,145
LUMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/04/2024
