Lobbying Update: $727,530 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$727,530 of FLUOR CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to ongoing transportation projects. Issues related to Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, P.L. 117-58. Issues related to authorization of Surface Transportation Act.

Issues related to ongoing management of DOE projects. Issues related to construction of commercial energy operations, as well as DOE grant and loan guarantee programs. Issues related to domestic & international energy projects. Issues related to SMR development. Issues related to One Big Beautiful Bill Act - P.L. 119-21.

Issues related to funding of DOD, DOE, DOT and DHS programs in the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 --HR 1968. P.L. 119-4. Issues related to FY26 Energy and Water Appropriations. Issues related to One Big Beautiful Bill Act - P.L. 119-21.

Issues related to DOD contingency operations and support services--FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Monitored issues related to LOGCAP and AFCAP. Issues related to AUKUS and associated projects in Australia.

Issues related to overseas projects and operations.

Issues related to management of FEMA Operations, Disaster Recovery, and declarations."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

FLR Insider Trading Activity

FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E CONSTABLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,400 shares for an estimated $6,016,946 .

. ALVIN C III COLLINS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,908 shares for an estimated $1,015,304.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of FLR stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FLR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLR forecast page.

FLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $46.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $41.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $43.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 02/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

