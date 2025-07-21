Lobbying Update: $720,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$720,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 3616 - Reliable Power Act: Provisions related to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) review of regulations that may affect the reliable operation of the bulk power system. H.R. 1047 - Guaranteeing Reliability through the Interconnection of Dispatchable (GRID) Power Act: Provisions related to FERC rulemaking requiring transmission providers to prioritize and expedite interconnection queue requests for dispatchable generation projects and projects that enhance grid resilience and reliability. S. 1241 - Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025: Provisions related to uranium imports and domestic nuclear fuel supply. Issues related to the power market, nuclear fuel, electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy. Issues related to permitting reform and NRC early site permits. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence. Issues related to data centers. Issues related to energy security. Issues related to tariff impacts on energy sector.

H.R. 471, S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act: Provisions related to wildfire prevention. Issues related to prevention of wildfires and other natural disasters. Issues related to EPA regulation, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act. Issues related to siting and permitting. Issues related to power demand.

H.R. 2486/S. 1214 - Heating and Cooling Relief Act; H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; H.R. 10445 - the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; H.Con.Res.14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for Fiscal year 2025; Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations: Provisions related to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations: Issues related to Department of Energy funding programs, Research and development for natural gas technologies. Department of Homeland Security Appropriations: Issues related to Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Issues related to delay of implementation for Energy Independence and Security Act Section 433.

H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act: Provisions related to corporate tax rates, IRA tax credits, Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax and 45V Hydrogen Production Tax Credit. Issues related to the implementation of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax under the Inflation Reduction Act. Issues related to the SALT deduction. Issues related to extending and maintaining Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97.

Issues related to counter-unmanned aircraft systems. Issues related to harmonization of cybersecurity regulation. Issues related to reuthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015.

Issues related to draft bill Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act (FEMA) Act of 2025 regarding FEMA reform. Issues related to drone supply chains."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ETR Insider Trading Activity

ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839

PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491

KIMBERLY A. FONTAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,890 shares for an estimated $2,285,585

PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978

ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464

JASON CHAPMAN sold 3,466 shares for an estimated $294,644

DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ sold 3,220 shares for an estimated $266,100

ELIECER VIAMONTES sold 767 shares for an estimated $64,711

BRIAN W ELLIS sold 647 shares for an estimated $53,261

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of ETR stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ETR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ETR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR forecast page.

ETR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $88.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $102.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $96.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $86.0 on 02/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.