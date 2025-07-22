Lobbying Update: $720,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$720,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Small & medium sized enterprise export promotion
Rights holder protection and anti-counterfeit initiatives
Small & medium sized enterprise and agriculture export promotion; U.S. brand export promotion
Foreign direct investment generally; issues related to proposed legislation barring state regulation of AI (budget reconciliation-H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Sect. 43201(c))
Consumer product safety and e-commerce best practices
Technology policy issues, no specific legislation
Discussions regarding the Company's travel and tourism business
E-commerce best practices regarding personal protection product safety
Potential legislative and regulatory actions regarding access to U.S. capital markets
Discussions on ongoing tariffs actions"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BABA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/31 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
BABA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 689 institutional investors add shares of BABA stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 49,010,087 shares (+1349768.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,558,233,966
- FMR LLC added 15,500,090 shares (+1220.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,049,576,900
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,788,732 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,294,364,032
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 8,363,154 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,105,859,853
- FIL LTD removed 8,110,715 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,072,479,844
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 5,405,235 shares (+2119.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $714,734,224
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. removed 4,029,691 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $457,007,256
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BABA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BABA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BABA forecast page.
BABA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BABA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BABA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 07/15/2025
- Eddie Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 07/11/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $142.0 on 05/16/2025
- James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 05/16/2025
- Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $176.0 on 05/16/2025
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $169.0 on 04/08/2025
- Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $165.0 on 02/25/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.