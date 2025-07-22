Lobbying Update: $720,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$720,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Small & medium sized enterprise export promotion

Rights holder protection and anti-counterfeit initiatives

Small & medium sized enterprise and agriculture export promotion; U.S. brand export promotion

Foreign direct investment generally; issues related to proposed legislation barring state regulation of AI (budget reconciliation-H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Sect. 43201(c))

Consumer product safety and e-commerce best practices

Technology policy issues, no specific legislation

Discussions regarding the Company's travel and tourism business

E-commerce best practices regarding personal protection product safety

Potential legislative and regulatory actions regarding access to U.S. capital markets

Discussions on ongoing tariffs actions"

BABA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/31 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 02/12, 01/31 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

BABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 689 institutional investors add shares of BABA stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BABA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

BABA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BABA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BABA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Eddie Leung from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $142.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $160.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $176.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $169.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $165.0 on 02/25/2025

