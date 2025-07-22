Lobbying Update: $700,000 of CISCO SYSTEMS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$700,000 of CISCO SYSTEMS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"GENERAL DISCUSSIONS RELATED TO APPROPRIATIONS REGARDING GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT OF TECHNOLOGY

H.R. 1574: RESTORE PATENT RIGHTS ACT OF 2025; PROVISIONS RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, STRENGTHENING THE COPY RIGHT AND PATENT SYSTEM, AND STANDARD ESSENTAL PATENTS (SEPs) S. 708: RESTORE PATENT RIGHTS ACT OF 2025; PROVISIONS RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, STRENGTHENING THE COPY RIGHT AND PATENT SYSTEM, AND STANDARD ESSENTAL PATENTS (SEPs) S. 2140 (118th CONGRESS): PATENT ELIGIBILITY RESTORATION ACT OF 2023; PROVISIONS RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, STRENGTHENING THE COPY RIGHT AND PATENT SYSTEM, AND STANDARD ESSENTAL PATENTS (SEPs) S. 2220 (118TH CONGRESS): PREVAIL ACT; PROVISIONS RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, STRENGTHENING THE COPY RIGHT AND PATENT SYSTEM, AND STANDARD ESSENTAL PATENTS (SEPs) GENERAL DISCUSSIONS RELATED TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

H.R. 3838: STREAMLINING PROCUREMENT FOR EFFECTIVE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY (SPEED) ACT OF 2025; PROVISIONS RELATED TO GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT OF TECHNOLOGY S. 2296: NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT (NDAA) FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026; PROVISIONS RELATED TO GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT OF TECHNOLOGY P.L. 117-58: INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT AND JOBS ACT (HR 3684 - 117TH CONGRESS); PROVISIONS RELATED TO BUILD AMERICA, BUY AMERICA

GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT; PROVISIONS RELATED TO HIGH-SKILLED WORKFORCE

GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING RIGHT TO REPAIR

GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING P.L. 117-167 (H.R. 4346) CREATING HELPFUL INCENTIVES TO PRODUCE SEMICONDUCTORS(CHIPS) AND SCIENCE ACT IMPLEMENTATION GENERAL DISCUSSIONS RELATED TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

H.R. 1: ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT; PROVISIONS RELATED TO CORPORATE AND INTERNATIONAL TAXATION, REGULATION, INNOVATION, AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) TAX CREDIT AMORTIZATION

GENERAL DISCUSSION REGARDING SPECTRUM GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING BROADBAND AND THE UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND (USF) GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING FINANCIAL SERVICES AND GENERAL GOVERNMENT APPROPRIATIONS; PROVISIONS RELATED TO CYBER SECURITY GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING GLOBAL INNOVATION AND COMPETITIVENESS ISSUES

H.R. 2765: SECURING AMERICA'S FEDERAL EQUIPMENT (SAFE) SUPPLY CHAINS ACT; ALL PROVISIONS OF THE BILL S. 1362: SECURING AMERICA'S FEDERAL EQUIPMENT (SAFE) SUPPLY CHAINS ACT; ALL PROVISIONS OF THE BILL GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING TARIFFS GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING EXPORT CONTROLS GENERAL DISCUSSIONS REGARDING WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION (WTO) E-COMMERCE MORATORIUM AND DIGITAL TRADE"

CSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $100,000 on 06/30.

on 06/30. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $15,000 on 06/16.

on 06/16. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 02/21.

CSCO Insider Trading Activity

CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,607 shares for an estimated $2,310,947 .

. CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,983 shares for an estimated $2,060,179 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,004 shares for an estimated $1,718,435 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,764 shares for an estimated $1,276,168 .

. OLIVER TUSZIK (EVP, Global Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $952,947

JEETENDRA I PATEL (President and CPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,860 shares for an estimated $694,983 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $583,977.

CSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,492 institutional investors add shares of CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSCO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

CSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSCO recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $78.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Shiwen Li from CICC set a target price of $78.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $77.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Matthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $73.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $71.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 05/15/2025

