Lobbying Update: $70,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policymakers on the federal government's human capital and financial management services.

Educate policymakers on efforts to improve national labor data including, H.R.6655 A Stronger Workforce for America Act.

Educate Members of Congress on issues related to data privacy; monitor issues related to cross-border data transfers.

Educate policymakers on policy proposals related to artificial intelligence and machine learning."

WDAY Insider Trading Activity

WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 153 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 153 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 1,048,438 shares for an estimated $264,380,724 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $5,942,334 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 10,994 shares for an estimated $2,809,128 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009 .

. DOUGLAS A. ROBINSON (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,121 shares for an estimated $812,370 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169

WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

