Lobbying Update: $70,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Educate policymakers on the federal government's human capital and financial management services.
Educate policymakers on efforts to improve national labor data including, H.R.6655 A Stronger Workforce for America Act.
Educate Members of Congress on issues related to data privacy; monitor issues related to cross-border data transfers.
Educate policymakers on policy proposals related to artificial intelligence and machine learning."
WDAY Insider Trading Activity
WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 153 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 153 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 1,048,438 shares for an estimated $264,380,724.
- GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $5,942,334.
- SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 10,994 shares for an estimated $2,809,128.
- RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167.
- CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653.
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009.
- DOUGLAS A. ROBINSON (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,121 shares for an estimated $812,370.
- MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169
WDAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 1,604,385 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $392,127,737
- MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 1,586,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $387,644,769
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,373,625 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $335,727,686
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,114,040 shares (+311.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $272,282,516
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,055,729 shares (+36.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $258,030,724
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,054,456 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $257,719,590
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 921,547 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,235,302
