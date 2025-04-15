Lobbying Update: $70,000 of WALMART INC lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of WALMART INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussion related to trade related matters"

WMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 03/17, 03/11, 02/03, 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales.

on 03/17, 03/11, 02/03, 01/22, 12/20, 12/19, 12/18 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

WMT Insider Trading Activity

WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,661,244 shares for an estimated $1,697,104,334 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $15,779,062 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,625 shares for an estimated $5,993,793 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,200 shares for an estimated $4,473,064 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,185 shares for an estimated $999,029 .

. DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997

KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $343,800

WMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,602 institutional investors add shares of WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 02/20/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

WMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $100.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $98.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $96.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $93.0 on 11/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.