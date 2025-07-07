Lobbying Update: $70,000 of VIASAT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of VIASAT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues connected to the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act; satellite spectrum policy.

Issues related to commercial space legislation and orbital debris management; NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2025."

VSAT Insider Trading Activity

VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

